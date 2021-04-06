Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Sells 215 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 215 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $13,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Dawn Mattoon sold 182 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $12,423.32.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Dawn Mattoon sold 170 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $7,502.10.

QTRX stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanterix by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Quanterix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

