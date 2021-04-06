Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period.

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

