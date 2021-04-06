Federated Hermes Inc. Has $124,000 Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

