Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.39). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.07.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,535,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 974.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $35.58.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

