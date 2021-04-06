Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 174.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 70,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 62.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

