Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of L. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Loews by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after buying an additional 351,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 36.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,847,000 after buying an additional 446,751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 464,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

