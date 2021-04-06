Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post sales of $3.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $3.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $35.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $55.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after acquiring an additional 414,517 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after acquiring an additional 771,659 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $32.10.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.