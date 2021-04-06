Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 13,539 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

