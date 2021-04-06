Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 5,527 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 15.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 31.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.