Federated Hermes Inc. Has $78,000 Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth $13,902,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 206,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 454,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 63,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Organogenesis by 33.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 64,493 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORGO opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $1,461,646.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 69,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $955,335.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,304.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 over the last 90 days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

