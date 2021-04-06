Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.