Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 221 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Kforce by 37.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $667,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Insiders have sold 77,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,942,295 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

