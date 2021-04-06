Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $41.87 and a one year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,656.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

