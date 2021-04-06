LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTEU. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTEU opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

