LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,670 Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 56,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

