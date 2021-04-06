LPL Financial LLC Purchases 300 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WEX by 2,234.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 484,960 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in WEX by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 880.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 245,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WEX by 444.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $215.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $98.51 and a one year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Barclays upped their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,521,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,124 shares of company stock worth $31,310,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

