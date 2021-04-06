LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6,009.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter.

IPAC opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.08. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01.

