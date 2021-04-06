Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young Sells 3,055 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40.

On Monday, February 1st, Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $89,328.20.

On Friday, January 8th, Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

