F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White Sells 258 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32.

On Monday, February 1st, Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $215.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.24. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.05 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in F5 Networks by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 174,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in F5 Networks by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

