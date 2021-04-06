The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,142,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 355,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 124,639 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 321.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 138,467 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

