Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg Sells 400,000 Shares

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN) Director Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 400,000 shares of Greencastle Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,730,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,031,480.82.

Anthony Ralph Roodenburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Anthony Ralph Roodenburg sold 200,000 shares of Greencastle Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$36,000.00.

Shares of VGN stock opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. Greencastle Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 million and a P/E ratio of -21.43.

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

