Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Leon Trefler Sells 968 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Leon Trefler sold 90 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600.00.

PEGA stock opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -145.57 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.78.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,780,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 173,145 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,035 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

