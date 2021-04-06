Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,642 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 63,754 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYD opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

