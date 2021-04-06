Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $240.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.29. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

