Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 18,240 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

IWC opened at $149.70 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.14.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

