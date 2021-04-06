10,459 Shares in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 202,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 40,101 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,644,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $46.39 and a 12 month high of $88.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

