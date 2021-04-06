Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $844,000 Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,093,000 after buying an additional 183,212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Nordstrom by 868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 676,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JWN opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

