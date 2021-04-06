Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 305,692 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

