Eaton Vance Management Has $90.67 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.14% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $90,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $115.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.09. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

