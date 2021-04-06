Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Insider Sells $2,022,178.40 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WORK opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.52 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WORK. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

