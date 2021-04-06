Credit Suisse AG Has $1.12 Million Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Preferred Bank worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

