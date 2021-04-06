Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,134 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ArcBest by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

