The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $1,843,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at $477,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

FIX stock opened at $76.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.49.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

