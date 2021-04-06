The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,126 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Atkore worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atkore by 339.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter worth about $1,369,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Atkore by 177.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $75.60.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atkore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

