Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post $16.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.25 million and the highest is $18.77 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $17.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $74.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.41 million to $85.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $111.59 million, with estimates ranging from $88.36 million to $137.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million.

OGI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC raised their price target on OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $810.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.