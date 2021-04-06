The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $12,569,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,515,000 after buying an additional 195,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.68 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

