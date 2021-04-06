Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.89.

U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

U stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.02.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,060 shares of company stock valued at $66,787,455.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,108,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

