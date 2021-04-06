Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez Sells 22,500 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez sold 22,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $1,238,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,503.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

