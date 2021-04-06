The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.09 Million Stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 337,721 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,202,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,873,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,873,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

