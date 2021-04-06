The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 765 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,084 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,515 shares of company stock worth $211,613,877. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $328.29 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.