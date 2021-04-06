The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 838 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $174,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LZB shares. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

