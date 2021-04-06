Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $134.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

