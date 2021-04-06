Barclays PLC Sells 4,069 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

BBCP stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $416.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

