Barclays PLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Noble Financial boosted their target price on Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

TSQ stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

