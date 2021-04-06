Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth $1,161,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,442.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $36,275.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $551,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $47.78.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

