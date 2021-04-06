Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells $3,375,405.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,375,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,757,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

