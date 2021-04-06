Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.94, for a total value of $342,425.00.

On Monday, February 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $347,087.50.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $243.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.20 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.94. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 985.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

