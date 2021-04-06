Barclays PLC Sells 1,156 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WHG opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.19 million, a PE ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.31. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

