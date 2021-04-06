Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Utah Medical Products worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Utah Medical Products by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the third quarter worth $288,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTMD opened at $88.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

