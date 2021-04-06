IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Senior Officer Steven Blower Sells 81,400 Shares of Stock

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Senior Officer Steven Blower sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.66, for a total value of C$216,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$448,476.
IsoEnergy stock opened at C$2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 46.82 and a quick ratio of 46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64. IsoEnergy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.91.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
