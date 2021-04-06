IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Senior Officer Steven Blower Sells 81,400 Shares of Stock

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Senior Officer Steven Blower sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.66, for a total value of C$216,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$448,476.

IsoEnergy stock opened at C$2.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 46.82 and a quick ratio of 46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64. IsoEnergy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.91.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

